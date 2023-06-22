UK hails reforms on digitalization, transparency by Ukrainian leadership

Yayınlanma: 22.06.2023 - 13:01

UK's foreign secretary on Wednesday expressed his pleasure over the steps Ukraine has taken on digitalization and transparency.

"UK has been a long standing friend and partner in Ukraine's reform and anti-corruption journey," James Cleverly said at a panel as part of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, the two-day event that kicked off in London on Wednesday.

Stating that he is glad about the partnership between the UK and Ukraine in this regard, the British secretary said that everyone sees progress that has been made by the Ukrainian government on reforms.

Recalling that the UK and US have jointly invested $43 million in Ukraine's digital transformation since 2016, Cleverly pointed out that Ukraine now has the highest ranking in the EU's latest European Open Data index, "despite being in 17th place just two years ago."

"We should remind ourselves that transformation has happened whilst this country is fighting to defend itself," said Cleverly referring to the Russian war on Kyiv that begun in February 2022.

"I am genuinely grateful for Ukrainians, Ukrainian government, Ukrainian leadership has embraced our friendship in support in this issue, because this will underpin the recovery in the future," he added.