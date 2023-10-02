University hospitals warned about Covid-19

Yayınlanma: 02.10.2023 - 18:23

Güncelleme: 02.10.2023 - 18:23

In the letter sent from Hacettepe University Rectorate to the health services unit, it was stated that "In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests has increased from 3 percent to 20 percent and three healthcare personnel have tested positive for PCR" and that the rule of wearing masks in hospitals continues.

Ankara University, on the other hand, stated, "In our hospitals, the increase in COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization and follow-up since the last week of August has attracted attention."

'REVACCINATION REQUIRED'

Speaking to Cumhuriyet, infectious diseases and clinical microbiology specialist Levent Doğancı said, "Coronaviruses are open to mutation. We are waiting for these mutations. This is not over, it will continue in the world and in us. As the winter season comes, people who we can call risky should be vaccinated immediately."