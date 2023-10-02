US condemns suicide attack in Turkish capital

Yayınlanma: 02.10.2023 - 18:12

Güncelleme: 02.10.2023 - 18:12

The US on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“We reject terrorism in all its forms and stand firmly by our NATO Ally Türkiye and the Turkish people,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X.

Blinken wished the injured a speedy recovery.

At 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

The perpetrators of Sunday’s foiled terrorist attack used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The links of one of the dead attackers to the terrorist group PKK have been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that an investigation of the other terrorist continues.