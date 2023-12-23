Oscar adaylıkları açıklandı mı? 2024 Oscar açıklanan kategoriler...

Yayınlanma: 23.12.2023 - 22:19

Güncelleme: 23.12.2023 - 22:19

2024 Oscar ödüllerine aday gösterilen filmler belli oldu! Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni için heyecan dorukta. Uluslararası Film kategorisinden Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı'na, Ses kategorisinden Görsel Efekt'e kadar birbirinden çeşitli dallarda aday gösterilen filmler arasında dikkat çeken yapımlar var. "Kuru Otlar Üstüne" filminin en iyi uluslararası film ategorisinde finale kalamaması dikkat çekti. İşte, 2024 Oscarları için finalist olan filmler ve kategorilerine dair ayrıntılar...

ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Almanya, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Birleşik Krallık, “The Zone of Interest”

Butan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Danimarka, “The Promised Land”

Ermenistan, “Amerikatsi”

Fas, “The Mother of All Lies”

Finlandiya, “Fallen Leaves”

Fransa, “The Taste of Things”

İspanya, “Society of the Snow”

İzlanda, “Godland”

İtalya, “Io Capitano”

Japonya, “Perfect Days”

Meksika, “Totem”

Tunus, “Four Daughters”

Ukrayna, “20 Days in Mariupol”

MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Ses

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Görsel Efekt

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

ÖZGÜN MÜZIK

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” - Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” - Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” - Barbie

“Keep It Movin’” - The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” - The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” - Flora and Son

“Meet In the Middle” - Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” - Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” - Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” - Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BELGESEL

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Kısa Belgesel

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

Animasyon Kısa Film

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

KISA FILM

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar