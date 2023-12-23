Oscar adaylıkları açıklandı mı? 2024 Oscar açıklanan kategoriler...
2024 Oscar ödüllerinin 10 kategorisinde yarışacak adaylar belli oldu. İşte finalistler...
2024 Oscar ödüllerine aday gösterilen filmler belli oldu! Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni için heyecan dorukta. Uluslararası Film kategorisinden Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı'na, Ses kategorisinden Görsel Efekt'e kadar birbirinden çeşitli dallarda aday gösterilen filmler arasında dikkat çeken yapımlar var. "Kuru Otlar Üstüne" filminin en iyi uluslararası film ategorisinde finale kalamaması dikkat çekti. İşte, 2024 Oscarları için finalist olan filmler ve kategorilerine dair ayrıntılar...
ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Almanya, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
Birleşik Krallık, “The Zone of Interest”
Butan, “The Monk and the Gun”
Danimarka, “The Promised Land”
Ermenistan, “Amerikatsi”
Fas, “The Mother of All Lies”
Finlandiya, “Fallen Leaves”
Fransa, “The Taste of Things”
İspanya, “Society of the Snow”
İzlanda, “Godland”
İtalya, “Io Capitano”
Japonya, “Perfect Days”
Meksika, “Totem”
Tunus, “Four Daughters”
Ukrayna, “20 Days in Mariupol”
MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Ses
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Görsel Efekt
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
ÖZGÜN MÜZIK
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
ÖZGÜN ŞARKI
“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” - Asteroid City
“Dance The Night” - Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
“What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
“Keep It Movin’” - The Color Purple
“Superpower (I)” - The Color Purple
“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
“High Life” - Flora and Son
“Meet In the Middle” - Flora and Son
“Can’t Catch Me Now” - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” - Killers of the Flower Moon
“Quiet Eyes” - Past Lives
“Road To Freedom” - Rustin
“Am I Dreaming” - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BELGESEL
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Kısa Belgesel
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
Animasyon Kısa Film
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
I’m Hip
A Kind of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once Upon a Studio
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Pete
27
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
KISA FILM
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White and Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way of Life
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
