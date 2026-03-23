Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
Aliağa Petkimspor'dan kritik galibiyet!

Aliağa Petkimspor'dan kritik galibiyet!

23.03.2026 22:41:00
Güncellenme:
AA
Takip Et:
Aliağa Petkimspor'dan kritik galibiyet!

Aliağa Petkimspor, Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 23. haftasında kendi evinde ağırladığı Bursaspor Basketbol'u 91-82 mağlup etti.

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde 23. haftanın son maçında Aliağa Petkimspor, konuk ettiği Bursaspor Basketbol'u 91-82 yendi.

Salon: ENKA

Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu, Polat Parlak, Tolga Akkuşoğlu

Aliağa Petkimspor: Boran Güler 3, Whittaker 23, Efianayi 16, Blumbergs 11, Sajus 3, Brown 5, Franke 16, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 8, Troy Selim Şav 6, Floyd

Bursaspor Basketbol: Childress 4, Yavuz Gültekin 10, Konontsuk 5, Nnoko 11, Georges-Hunt 14, Berk Can Akın 4, Delaurier 6, Yesukan Onar 4, Smith 13, King 11

1.⁠ ⁠Periyot: 19-18

Devre: 47-39

3.⁠ ⁠Periyot: 69-57

İlgili Konular: #Bursaspor #Aliağa Petkimspor #Basketbol Süper Ligi

İlgili Haberler

Adı Galatasaray ile anılıyordu: Daniel Pancu'dan Ümit Akdağ iddialarına yanıt!
Adı Galatasaray ile anılıyordu: Daniel Pancu'dan Ümit Akdağ iddialarına yanıt! Romanya U21 Takımı'nın eski teknik direktörü Daniel Pancu, Alanyaspor forması giyen 22 yaşındaki futbolcu Ümit Akdağ hakkındaki transferi iddialarına ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu.
Ricardo Velho'ya Portekiz Milli Futbol Takımı'ndan davet!
Ricardo Velho'ya Portekiz Milli Futbol Takımı'ndan davet! Süper Lig'de Gençlerbirliği forması giyen Ricardo Velho, Portekiz Milli Futbol Takımı kadrosuna davet edildi.
Iga Swiatek'ten antrenör kararı: 18 aydır çalışıyordu...
Iga Swiatek'ten antrenör kararı: 18 aydır çalışıyordu... Polonyalı tenisçi Iga Swiatek, Ekim 2024'ten bu yana çalıştığı antrenörü Wim Fissette ile yollarını ayırdığını açıkladı.