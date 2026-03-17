Xbox Game Pass'e 7 Nisan'a kadar eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

Microsoft'un oyun hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e mart ayı boyunca yeni oyunlar dahil olacak. Açıklandığı üzere 17 Mart itibarıyla platforma yeni oyunlar ekleniyor. DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party ile başlayan süreç 18 Mart'ta South of Midnight ve The Alters ile devam edecek.
Platforma her ay yeni oyunlar dahil oluyor ve oyunseverler aldıkları abonelik ile yüzlerce oyunu tek bir platformdan tek bir ücretle oynayabiliyor.
İşte mart ve nisan aylarında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar:
17 Mart
- DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party
18 Mart
- South of Midnight
- The Alters
19 Mart
- Disco Elysium- The Final Cut
24 Mart
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
25 Mart
- Absolom
26 Mart
- Nova Roma
30 Mart
- The Long Dark
31 Mart
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
2 Nisan
- Barbie Horse Trails
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33
7 Nisan
- Final Fantasy IV