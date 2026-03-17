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Xbox Game Pass'e 7 Nisan'a kadar eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

Xbox Game Pass'e 7 Nisan'a kadar eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

17.03.2026 20:40:00
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Xbox Game Pass'e 7 Nisan'a kadar eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

Xbox Game Pass'e mart ayı boyunca ve nisan ayının ilk haftası onlarca oyun dahil oluyor.

Microsoft'un oyun hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e mart ayı boyunca yeni oyunlar dahil olacak. Açıklandığı üzere 17 Mart itibarıyla platforma yeni oyunlar ekleniyor. DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party ile başlayan süreç 18 Mart'ta South of Midnight ve The Alters ile devam edecek. 

Platforma her ay yeni oyunlar dahil oluyor ve oyunseverler aldıkları abonelik ile yüzlerce oyunu tek bir platformdan tek bir ücretle oynayabiliyor. 

İşte mart ve nisan aylarında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar:

17 Mart 

  • DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party

18 Mart 

  • South of Midnight
  • The Alters

19 Mart

  • Disco Elysium- The Final Cut

24 Mart 

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

25 Mart

  • Absolom

26 Mart 

  • Nova Roma

30 Mart 

  • The Long Dark

31 Mart 

  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

2 Nisan 

  • Barbie Horse Trails
  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33

7 Nisan 

  • Final Fantasy IV
İlgili Konular: #Microsoft Xbox Game Pass #Xbox Game Pass #Game Pass

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