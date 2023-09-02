9 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in West Bank and Gaza Strip protests

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:31

Güncelleme: 02.09.2023 - 10:31

Nine people were injured on Friday during the intervention by Israeli forces against Palestinians protesting in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Kfar Qaddum Popular Resistance Committee.

In the West Bank, Palestinians reacted to the threat of Jewish settlement construction on lands in Beit Dajan and Kfar Qaddum, affiliated with Kalkilya, and Beyt Dajan in the east of Nablus.

The group reported that seven Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by Israeli forces against the protesters, and dozens of Palestinians were affected by tear gas.

Two Palestinians, one injured by a live bullet in the leg and the other by a rubber-coated metal bullet, were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli forces used tear gas, live ammunition, and rubber-coated metal bullets during their intervention.

Every Friday, Palestinians protest against the construction of illegal Jewish settlements. Israeli soldiers respond with live and plastic bullets, tear gas, and sometimes foul-smelling water mixed with chemical substances.

In the Gaza Strip, a demonstration was organized in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.