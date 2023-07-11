Allegations about BBC presenter 'shocking and concerning,' says British premier

Yayınlanma: 11.07.2023 - 17:08

11.07.2023 - 17:08

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said allegations about BBC presenter are "shocking and concerning," according to British media on Tuesday.

During his journey to a NATO summit, Sunak expressed his dismay and unease regarding the allegations raised by the Sun newspaper concerning a BBC presenter who allegedly paid thousands for explicit pictures from a young person.

He conveyed that the government has received assurances from the BBC that they are conducting a "rigorous and swift" investigation into the matter.

Sunak also emphasized the significance of granting the BBC and the police the necessary space to reach a resolution while investigating the situation.

He further disclosed that his aides had not shared with him the identity of the presenter, despite their widespread online identification.

Later today, Tim Davie, the Director General of the BBC, is expected to face inquiries regarding the ongoing controversy involving a BBC presenter.

He will be addressing questions and concerns regarding this matter.