At Least One Fatality in Russian Airstrikes in Ukraine's Odesa and Kyiv Regions

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 16:44

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 16:44

Russian airstrikes claim at least one life in Ukraine's Odesa and Kyiv regions.

On Wednesday, Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa and central Kyiv regions resulted in the tragic loss of at least one individual.

"Ukrainians faced yet another night of turmoil as the enemy launched coordinated attacks in Odesa and the Kyiv regions," conveyed Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram.

Search and rescue teams promptly mobilized to respond to the attack sites located in the Izmail district of the Odesa region. Klymenko sadly reported the loss of an employee from one of the local enterprises.

Furthermore, he noted that rocket fragments caused fires in the Fastiv and Bucha districts within the Kyiv region. Fortunately, Ukraine's State Emergency Service units successfully extinguished the fires, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

In an earlier statement, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper shared the distressing news of an employee from an agricultural enterprise in the region who succumbed to injuries while receiving medical treatment.



Kiper elaborated that the strikes persisted for nearly three hours and primarily targeted Odesa's Izmail district, leading to significant destruction and fires in multiple communities.

Moreover, Kiper highlighted damage to key port and agricultural infrastructure in the region, encompassing silos, administrative buildings, and agricultural facilities.

Separately, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, conveyed via Telegram that missiles were launched toward Kyiv. However, all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.

As of now, Russian authorities have not issued a response to these attacks, and independent verification of Ukraine's claims remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

Russian airstrikes in Ukraine have escalated since July, following an explosion at the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which commenced in February 2022, has inflicted a devastating toll, with over 9,500 civilian casualties and more than 17,200 injuries, according to the latest UN statistics.