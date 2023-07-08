Azerbaijan's border control rights upheld, ICJ rejects Armenia's appeal

Yayınlanma: 08.07.2023 - 14:20

Güncelleme: 08.07.2023 - 14:20

Baku announced Friday that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) unanimously rejected Armenia's request to modify a Feb. 22, 2023 court order that reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s right to control its borders.

“We welcome the Court’s ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s right to control its borders, and that Armenia’s request for the removal of the Checkpoint was unfounded. Thus, misinterpretation by the Armenian side of the latest decision is nothing than a desperate attempt,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Azerbaijan’s decision to establish a border checkpoint at the Lachin road entrance to protect its border from the entry of illegal flow of weapons, military equipment and soldiers was “in keeping with its sovereign rights to secure its border.”

“Moreover, since the establishment of the Border Checkpoint, local residents of ethnic Armenian origin have been passing through the Border Checkpoint, where border controls on entry and exit are being implemented in a non-discriminatory manner as required by Azerbaijan’s domestic and international obligations,” it added.

The statement said Azerbaijan maintains its dedication to adhering to the ICJ's order and fulfilling its international legal responsibilities. It will persist in holding Armenia responsible for its continuous and past serious breaches of international law.