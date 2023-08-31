Ben Wallace officially resigns as UK Defense Secretary

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 12:58

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 12:58

In his resignation letter, Wallace expressed the "honor to serve alongside the men and women of our Armed forces and intelligence services who sacrifice so much for our security." He went on to state, "After careful contemplation, I have made the decision to request permission to step down. I first won my seat in 2005, and after many years of service, I believe it's time for me to devote attention to aspects of life that I've neglected and to explore fresh opportunities."

Wallace extended his gratitude for the support and friendship he has received, assuring Sunak and the government of his ongoing support. He is expected to retain his position as an MP.

Reports suggest that Wallace is being considered as a potential successor to Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, whose term has been extended multiple times but is scheduled to conclude in October 2024. Wallace has previously indicated his readiness to assume the NATO leadership, stating, "That’s a job I’d like ... But it’s not for me to decide. It’s for all the other allies.”

In July, Wallace announced his decision to step down from his role as defense chief. Having served under three different prime ministers, Wallace has played a significant role in UK efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has spanned over 18 months.

Before his July announcement, Wallace sparked controversy by stating that the UK did not operate as an "Amazon" delivery service for supplying weapons to Ukraine. He also suggested that Kyiv should consider expressing "gratitude" to its supporters.