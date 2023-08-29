Biden declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Idalia advances towards Florida

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 10:47

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 10:47

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stated that the president has "ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Idalia."

The storm system's path currently takes it towards Cuba, with a projected northward trajectory through the Gulf of Mexico, directly impacting Florida. Meteorologists predict the possibility of Idalia intensifying into a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches the state on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) conveyed, "Idalia is now forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida." The NWS further warned of an escalating risk for life-threatening storm surges and hazardous hurricane-force winds along parts of Florida's west coast and the Florida Panhandle, starting as early as late Tuesday.

Biden's state of emergency declaration encompasses 33 counties in Florida, granting federal authorities the ability to "coordinate all disaster relief efforts aimed at alleviating the hardships and suffering caused by the emergency within the local population," according to FEMA.

Residents are urged by the National Weather Service to adequately prepare for this emergency situation and to stay updated with Idalia's trajectory through official channels. Evacuations have already commenced in certain areas of the Tampa Bay region due to the potential for storm surges ranging from 4 to 7 feet. Storm surges occur when strong winds push seawater above normal levels, driving it inland towards coastal areas.

"Storm surge and hurricane watches are currently in effect," cautioned the NWS. They emphasized the importance of heeding guidance provided by local officials.