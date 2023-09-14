Britain's King Charles extends sympathy to flood-hit Libya

Yayınlanma: 14.09.2023 - 11:38

Güncelleme: 14.09.2023 - 11:38

Britain's King Charles III extended his condolences to Libya on Wednesday after devastating floods killed at least 6,000 people, with thousands more still missing.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, Charles sent a message of condolence to Mohamed al-Menfi, the head of Libya's Presidential Council.

"We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods," it said.

Praising search and rescue efforts in the country, Charles said the British government stands ready to support the North African country's needs.

Earlier Wednesday, the British government announced an initial package worth up to £1 million ($1.25 million) in a bid to address the need for life-saving assistance.

"We will continue to coordinate closely with the UN and the Libyan authorities on what further support may be required," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

The floods in eastern Libya were caused by Storm Daniel, according to officials.

Torrential rains swept several regions of the North African country on Sunday, most notably the port city of Derna, Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj and Soussa.