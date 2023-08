British Foreign Secretary's visit to China confirmed

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 10:50

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 10:50

The visit, extended as an invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, will see James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK, officially visiting China starting from August 30, as conveyed in a ministry statement.

Notably, this visit marks a significant event, as Cleverly becomes the first British foreign secretary to engage in an official visit to China in the last five years.