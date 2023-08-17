Credit Suisse Report Exposes Wealth Gap: Richest 10% Hold 70% of Turkey's Wealth

Yayınlanma: 17.08.2023 - 11:34

Credit Suisse has undertaken a comprehensive analysis of wealth distribution in Turkey, uncovering a deeply entrenched imbalance within the country's economic landscape.

The recently published report brings to the forefront an astonishing fact: An overwhelming 40 per cent of Turkey's entire wealth is concentrated in the hands of a mere 1 per cent of its populace.

The latest report from this Swiss-based banking institution exposes a stark incongruity in Turkey's wealth distribution, highlighting a concerning trend.

1% Holds Dominant Share of 39.5%

Professor Dr Şenol Babuşçu, the Head of the Department of International Finance and Banking at Başkent University, provides valuable insights from Credit Suisse's meticulous analysis of Turkey's economy.

Dr Babuşçu's analysis presents the following revelations:

"Merely 1 per cent of the population exerts control over an imposing 39.5 per cent of Turkey's aggregate wealth, a staggering sum totalling 1 trillion 41 billion dollars. Moreover, the uppermost decile of the population (%10) commands a substantial 69.8 per cent share."

Economic Elite's Profound Accumulation of Affluence

This unequivocal finding highlights the extensive accumulation of affluence by the economic elite.

Besides, this fact starkly underscores the concentration of economic power within a confined stratum of society, emphasizing the disproportionate distribution of the nation's economic prowess.