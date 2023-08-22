Erdogan slams UN peacekeepers for halting road construction in Northern Cyprus

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 10:41

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 10:41

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan labeled the intervention of UN peacekeeping forces in road construction in Northern Cyprus as "unacceptable," during a statement on Monday.

"We do not find it acceptable for UN peacekeeping forces to physically intervene in territories falling under the sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)," Erdoğan expressed following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

His response came after the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) intervened in road construction work last week to connect the Turkish Cypriot village of Pile within the buffer zone to the rest of TRNC.

The strategic expansion of this road is of significance to residents, providing them with improved access to Pile, where Turkish and Greek Cypriots reside.

While the Greek Cypriot administration and the UN oppose the project, residents of Pile will enjoy shorter travel distances and bypassing British bases when commuting between the Turkish side, once the 11.6-kilometer (7.2-mile) construction and repairs conclude.

The road's initial 7.5 km (4.7 mi) stretch will traverse Yigitler, followed by the remaining 4.1 km (2.5 mi) section through Pile.

Erdoğan emphasized, "Preventing Turkish Cypriots residing in the Pile village from accessing their homeland is neither lawful nor compassionate."

He also noted that the UN peacekeeping force compromised its impartiality through physical intervention among Northern Cyprus villagers and unfavorable statements.

TURKEY VOWS TO PREVENT "UNLAWFUL ACTS" ON CYPRUS ISLAND

Erdoğan pointed out that these attitudes, contradicting international law, have reignited tensions in the region.

"At a time when we are striving to enhance relations with our neighbors and address mutual issues, we certainly do not perceive this intervention as being in good faith."

He further stated, "The UN is expected to genuinely uphold its name by contributing to addressing the humanitarian needs of all parties on the island, rather than displaying destabilizing conduct."

As a guarantor state, Turkey will not tolerate "fait accomplis and unlawful acts" on the Cyprus island, particularly within the buffer zone, Erdoğan underlined.

"We will stand alongside our Turkish Cypriot brethren, opposing the Greek Cypriot side's uncompromising stance that imposes unjust and unilateral demands," he added.

Erdoğan criticized the EU's statement on the matter as "regrettable."

"Our efforts will persist until the TRNC's equal sovereignty and equal international status are acknowledged worldwide," he concluded.

Despite numerous diplomatic endeavors by the UN to secure a comprehensive settlement, Cyprus remains embroiled in a long-standing dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

Turkey staunchly supports a two-state solution for the island, built on sovereign equality and equal international status for its two states.