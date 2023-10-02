Europe condemns terror attack in Turkish capital

Yayınlanma: 02.10.2023 - 18:20

Güncelleme: 02.10.2023 - 18:20

European leaders expressed solidarity on Sunday with Türkiye, condemning a terrorist attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara that left two police officers with minor injuries.

Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined other European countries and institutions in expressing solidarity with Türkiye after the suicide bombing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the terror attack "in the strongest possible terms," saying that Germany stands with Türkiye.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the Turkish people.

"I vehemently condemn the brutal terrorist attack carried out against the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara," von der Leyen said on X, adding that the EU stands in solidarity with the families of the injured and the Turkish people.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also condemned the terrorist attack and said his country stands by Türkiye.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky strongly condemned the attack and said he expected the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"The Netherlands strongly condemns this horrible act and expresses its solidarity with Türkiye. We wish those injured a speedy recovery," said Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani also strongly condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in Ankara.

“North Macedonia stands with Türkiye. Counterterrorism (is) a joint fight never losing importance,” Osmani said on X.

At 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

The perpetrators of the foiled terrorist attack used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The links of one of the dead attackers to the terrorist group PKK have been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that an investigation of the other terrorist continues.