EU’s ‘door is open to Georgia’: Top diplomat

Yayınlanma: 08.09.2023 - 10:28

Güncelleme: 08.09.2023 - 10:28

The European Union’s “door is open to Georgia” and the bloc is committed to supporting the South Caucasus nation on its way to EU membership, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday.

It is “a crucial time” for Georgia’s future, as in a few weeks and for the first time, the EU will release a report on Georgia’s progress as an enlargement country, Borrell told reporters in the capital Tbilisi in his first visit to the country as high representative of the European Union.

“I want to be very clear in that important moment: the European Union’s door is open to Georgia and the European Union is committed to supporting Georgia on its path towards European Union membership. The door is open and we want to support you on the way,” he added.

“First, I want to stress that Georgia is an important partner for the European Union,” said Borrell. “But I have to say also that the European Union application is a serious commitment (and) that candidate status is not something that countries are entitled to. It needs to be earned. It needs to be earned through serious reforms and adherence to the European Union’s values.”

“And to be frank, there is still quite a bit of work to be done,” he noted.

Pointing out that 12 priorities need to be fulfilled by Georgia, he said “the hard work -- delivering on these 12 priorities -- is not to please Brussels.”

“Ultimately, it is to improve the lives of Georgian citizens, living up to the overwhelming European aspirations of the Georgian people,” he said.

Mentioning the European flags on the streets of Georgia, Borrell said: “I know that 80% of the Georgian people support (Georgia’s path) to be (a) member of the European Union.”

“So let me express my appreciation for all those who stand up for a European future for Georgia,” he said.

Borrell also noted the EU’s financial support to the country.

“We are the largest provider of bilateral assistance with almost €340 million ($363.6 million) during the period 2021-2024. And through our Economic and Investment Plan, around €1.3 billion in investments is being leveraged.”

The top EU diplomat said he will also discuss with his interlocutors “the negative consequences of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine and reiterate the clear European support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

During his two-day visit to the country, Borrell is expected to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili as well as civil society members.