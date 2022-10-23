Far-right march in France brands immigrants 'murderers'

23 Ekim 2022 Pazar, 17:21

Marching in Lyon, more than 200 members of the French far-right on Friday evening branded immigrants “murderers,” and faced no police interventions.

Waving large black banners reading "Immigration kills" and "Justice for Lola" – referring to a 12-year-old girl killed earlier this month – the far-right protesters used smoke bombs and chanted incendiary slogans such as "immigrants, murderers."

A Thursday night rally organized by Eric Zemmour's far-right Reconquest Party in front of the Court of Assizes of the Rhone came ahead of the march. Several other marches took place simultaneously throughout France at the call of the far-right movement.

After disappearing on Oct. 14, Lola’s dead body was found in a suitcase.

The chief suspect, Dahbia B., is a 24-year-old migrant with a history of psychiatric disorders who was under orders to leave France after overstaying her visa.

The death, and the migrant’s possible guilt, led some far-right politicians to accuse immigrants in general of being criminals and demand mass deportations.

A week after her murder, Lola's family asked that any use of her name or image “for political ends immediately cease and be removed” so they can mourn her with "serenity, respect and dignity."