Fire breaks out at Russia's Novorossiysk Port
Fire Erupts at Cargo Terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar, Russia
A fire has broken out at a cargo terminal situated in Novorossiysk, a city within the Krasnodar region of Russia.
The regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has reported that the blaze originated from wooden pallets at the Novorossiysk cargo terminal.
The statement mentioned, "At 09:11, the initial firefighting units arrived at the scene and identified a fire spanning an area of 1300 square meters."
While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, an investigation into the incident has been launched.
Notably, response teams swiftly intervened to combat and suppress the fire.
Mysterious blast rocks Novorossiysk Port in Russia, sparking concerns and investigations into its unexplained origins. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the explosion as the situation unfolds.— CumhuriyetDaily (@DailyCumhuriyet) August 18, 2023
