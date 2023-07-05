French youth hopes for change in police behavior after killing of teen

Yayınlanma: 05.07.2023 - 11:32

Güncelleme: 05.07.2023 - 11:32

The killing of a 17-year-old by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre has sparked furor among French youngsters.

Protests were organized every evening since Nahel M. was shot dead on June 27, which later led to violence, plundering, looting and arson across France.

One of the flashpoints was Marseille, where police fired tear gas and fought street battles with youths.

Rayan and Reda, residents of the southern city who wished to be identified by their first names only, told Anadolu what they went through over the weekend protests.

Reda, who attended the demonstrations for three days, said there were police everywhere, shooting flash-balls.

"They were all angry and beating us," he said, adding that this was the usual situation in the neighborhoods even before Nahel's killing.

"I was not involved in violence but I was beaten, because of my type," the young man said, who thinks being of North African origin and living in a middle-class neighborhood makes him a usual suspect.

Reda hoped that things will change for the better through their actions.

Rayan also participated in the protests for three days.

"We expressed solidarity, it could be someone from our family too, a child of ours, and here in Marseille, no need to lie but it is complicated with the police," he said.

Although he admitted that violence is not the solution, he said sometimes it is necessary. "By showing that we are not passive, we hope, it is, a revolution," Rayan said.