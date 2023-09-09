G-20 leaders 'reach consensus', adopt New Delhi declaration, says Indian premier

Yayınlanma: 09.09.2023 - 16:25

Güncelleme: 09.09.2023 - 16:25

The G-20 summit on Saturday "reached consensus" and adopted the New Delhi declaration, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Before the start of the afternoon session, Modi said: "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration."

He added: "I announce that this declaration has been adopted."

The declaration of the meeting, not attended by the Chinese and Russian presidents, has not been made public yet. But it is being said that the leaders of the Group of 20 nations approved compromise language on Russia’s war on Ukraine, overcoming differences that could have derailed hopes of a joint communique.

Meanwhile, India's G-20 sherpa, or negotiator, Amitabh Kant, termed the declaration "historical and path-breaking" with "100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues."

"The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world," said Kant, adding that the statement focuses on "strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth" besides "reinvigorating multilateralism."