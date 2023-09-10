G-20 leaders visit Gandhi’s memorial on final day of summit

Yayınlanma: 10.09.2023 - 17:42

2023-09-10

G-20 leaders paid their respects at a memorial of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the final day of the summit in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed leaders and heads of delegations, at Rajghat, a Gandhi memorial.

The leaders laid wreaths at the memorial before attending a tree-planting ceremony.

"At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," Modi said on X.

The G-20 leaders also signed a Peace Wall.

The third and final session of the summit, "One Future," is taking place at the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan conference center.

Just before the session started, Modi received a sapling from Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, representing the G-20 presidencies of last year and the next year.

Following the session, the leaders are expected to hold sideline meetings.

At the closing session, term president India will hand over the presidency to Brazil.

The G-20 presidency will handed to Brazil in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.

Leaders, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the "One Earth" and "One Family" sessions Saturday to make progress on trade, climate and other global problems.

The African Union (AU), a bloc of 55 countries, formally took a seat Saturday as a member of G-20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This will strengthen the G-20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," said Modi.