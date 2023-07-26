Galatasaray draw against Zalgiris in Champions League 2nd qualifying round match

Yayınlanma: 26.07.2023 - 15:01

Güncelleme: 26.07.2023 - 15:01

Galatasaray were held to a 2-2 draw against Zalgiris in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match Tuesday.

Neither team was able to produce a goal in the first half but Zalgiris broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Mathias Oyewusi in the 48th minute at Vilnius' LFF stadium.

Galatasaray leveled when Abdulkerim Bardakci scored on a header in the 75th minute.

Three minutes later, the Istanbul club took the lead when Halil Dervisoglu's right-footed shot found the goal from close range.

The Lithuanian club equalized with a stoppage-time goal from Donatas Kazlauskas as the first leg ended in a draw.

Kazlauskas stripped off his jersey in celebration and received a second yellow card, and was sent off.

The second leg will be played at Galatasaray's home ground Aug. 2.

The winner will face either Ludogorets or Olimpija Ljubljana in the next stage.