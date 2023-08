Galatasaray to face Molde FK in UEFA Champions League playoff round

Yayınlanma: 16.08.2023 - 11:19

Galatasaray beat Olimpija Ljubljana 4-0 on aggregate Tuesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League playoff round.

Mauro Icardi scored the winner with a close-range finish in the 24th minute at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

Neither team was able to score in the second half, so Galatasaray advanced to the next round.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira received a direct red card in the 64th minute.

Galatasaray will face Norwegian club Molde FK in the playoffs.