10 Proven Benefits of Green Tea for Your Health

From nurturing heart health to reducing stress, discover the scientifically proven benefits of green tea. Ten evidence-backed benefits that make enjoying green tea an enlightened choice and embark on a delicious journey to health.

1. Contains abundant antioxidants:

The vibrant world of green tea is full of antioxidants, especially polyphenols and catechins, which act as staunch defenders against oxidative stress and cellular damage. This arsenal of antioxidants underpins a range of health benefits, from boosting heart health to shielding against the onset of cancer.