Government’s response to flood, new labor bill protested in Athens

The Greek government’s response to recent floods and the new labor bill which is expected to be soon brought before parliament were protested in Athens last Friday.

A crowd gathered in central Syntagma Square and chanted slogans and carried banners condemning the conservative New Democracy (ND) government for the heavy toll of the flood in the central Thessaly region as well as the controversial labor bill.

The rally was attended by left-wing trade unions, student and artisan associations, and politicians, including the head of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) -- the fourth biggest party in the country with strong links to trade unions.

It was also announced during the rally that a general strike would be called for Sept. 21 to protest the bill which proposes the extension of the trial period for employees, and more flexible working hours, among other things.