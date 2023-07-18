Greece’s civil protection authority warns of high risk of fire

Yayınlanma: 18.07.2023 - 11:31

Güncelleme: 18.07.2023 - 11:31

Greek authorities warned of high fire risk from Thursday onwards as the country braces for a new heat wave, local media reported on Monday.

Winds as strong as the seven Beaufort in Aegean are predicted to cause high risks of fire in the southern Peloponnese and central Attica region that includes the capital city of Athens, the adjacent port city of Piraeus in Crete, as well as the Dodecanese and North Aegean islands, according to state-run AMNA news agency.

It added that fire departments in these regions were put on high alert as the expert agencies increased aerial and land patrols.

The National Meteorological Service announced that a new heat wave of up to 43 C (109.4 F) will reach the country from Thursday onwards.

On Sunday evening, the National Fire Service reported that at least 46 forest fires broke out in the last 24 hours. The service added that most fires were extinguished before spreading but that weather conditions increase the risk of forest fires.

3 major wildfires in the central Attica region

The fire in the Dervenochoria area is particularly strong due to the region’s roughness and strong winds, public broadcaster ERT said.

The blaze is also threatening a cell phone tower and a pig farm in the area. Some 140 firefighters and 48 vehicles, as well as six aircraft and a helicopter have been working to put the fire under control, according to the fire department.