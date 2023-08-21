Hungary and Turkey pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 10:08

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 10:08

The two nations have decided to elevate their relationship from a strategic partnership to a priority strategic partnership, revealed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto while commenting on the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the country. This announcement was made during a discussion on public broadcaster Kossuth Radio.

Szijjarto shared that Erdogan is set to visit Budapest once more on December 18, coinciding with a high-level Strategic Council meeting. During this gathering, an agreement will be signed outlining the establishment of a priority strategic partnership and mutual assistance in times of emergencies.

"This unequivocally demonstrates the dedication of both nations to enhance their bilateral collaboration, which greatly benefits them," Szijjarto emphasized.

He also disclosed Hungary's interest in procuring natural gas from the TurkStream gas pipeline through Turkey.

Szijjarto further highlighted that Turkey's role in energy transit would receive a substantial boost with the implementation of a natural gas agreement between Hungary and Azerbaijan, and with Turkmenistan's entry into the European market as a gas supplier.