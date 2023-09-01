Hurricane Idalia claims two lives in Florida
Heavy rains brought by Hurricane Idalia have tragically resulted in two fatalities in the US state of Florida, according to local media reports on Thursday.
The first victim, a 59-year-old man, lost his life when his pickup truck veered into a ditch, as reported by CNN, citing Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Sgt. Steve Gaskins.
The second casualty was a 40-year-old man who was speeding and subsequently lost control of his truck, according to the highway patrol.
Hurricane Idalia initially made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a potent Category 3 hurricane early on Wednesday. However, it has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm. The hurricane is currently advancing through Georgia, where the National Hurricane Center has issued warnings of likely flash and river flooding. It is also affecting the eastern Carolinas on Thursday.
As the storm rages on, more than 4,400 people have sought refuge in shelters established by the American Red Cross, according to data available on the humanitarian organization's website. Additionally, Poweroutage.us reports that over 245,000 residents are currently without power due to the impact of Hurricane Idalia across the state.
