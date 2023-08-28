Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers hold historic meeting

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 10:45

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 10:45

Describing the meeting as "historic," Cohen conveyed the significance of the encounter held in Rome last week with Najla Al-Mangoush.

The primary objective of the gathering, as detailed in a statement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, was to explore prospects for cooperation and bilateral relations, along with the preservation of the rich heritage of Libyan Jewry.

According to Cohen, this meeting marks the initial stride towards cultivating a relationship between Israel and Libya. Notably, he emphasized that Libya's substantial size and strategic location bestow profound importance and immense potential on their ties with Israel.

During the deliberations, Cohen and Al-Mangoush delved into the substantial opportunities for mutual benefit that arise from their relations. Additionally, they underscored the imperative of safeguarding the legacy of Libyan Jewry. This encompasses endeavors such as the restoration of synagogues and Jewish cemeteries within Libya.

The orchestrator of this historic encounter was the Italian counterpart, Antonio Taiani, who facilitated the engagement between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers.

Cohen expressed a broader aspiration, revealing that Israel is actively collaborating with numerous countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This concerted effort is aimed at extending the reach of peace and normalization initiatives.

As of now, Libyan authorities have yet to issue a response to the statements made by the Israeli minister.

It is noteworthy that Libya currently maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel. While several Arab nations have established diplomatic ties with Israel, including Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994, and, more recently, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco in 2020.