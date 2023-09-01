Japan records hottest summer in history: Meteorological Agency

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 10:46

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 10:46

According to AFP, the agency stated, "During the summer of 2023 (June to August), Japan experienced significantly elevated temperatures across northern, eastern, and western regions. The average summer temperatures recorded in Japan for this period represent the highest on record since 1898."

The statement further detailed, "Based on observations from 15 locations, the average temperature anomaly in Japan was 1.76 degrees Celsius, surpassing all historical records since data collection commenced in 1898. This anomaly greatly exceeded the previous highest anomaly recorded during the summer months in 2010, which stood at 1.08 degrees Celsius."

The agency explained that a predominance of hot air over northern Japan and the inflow of warm air from the south were key factors contributing to the exceptionally high average summer temperatures experienced in these regions.