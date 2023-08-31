Kyrgyzstan enforces ban on TikTok due to harmful content

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 10:13

31.08.2023

A formal statement released by the Press Centre of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reveals that the decision is rooted in numerous complaints from non-governmental organizations highlighting the detrimental impact of the TikTok application, particularly on the mental development and well-being of children.

The statement underscores that TikTok immerses users in a virtual realm of short video clips, and subsequently, young individuals attempt to replicate specific videos, some of which entail life-threatening actions. This concerning behavior, driven by addictive content, markedly affects the emotional equilibrium of the younger generation.

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy underscores its careful consideration of various objections and thorough inspections before arriving at the decision to prohibit TikTok's operation in the country. The implementation of this decision falls under the purview of the Ministry of Digital Development, to which the relevant request has been made.

Importantly, the statement clarifies that the ban on TikTok is not politically motivated. Rather, it stems from the nation's commitment to safeguarding children from content that could negatively impact their moral upbringing and psychological health. The move underscores the government's proactive approach in nurturing a safe and healthy digital environment for its young citizens.