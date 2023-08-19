UN Calls on TRNC to Withdraw Security Forces from Neutral Zone

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 13:20

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 13:25

The spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, released a statement addressing the increasing friction between TRNC security forces and UN Peacekeeping troops stationed in the Pile-Yiğitler Project road area.

The statement said that Guterres unequivocally condemned the incidents that led to "injuries" to UN peacekeepers due to the actions of "Turkish Cypriot security personnel"

It underlined the commitment of the peacekeepers to their mandate, which includes preventing unauthorized construction efforts in the area.

It also emphasized that Guterres stressed that it was imperative to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and protect UN assets from damage, and considered such acts to become incompatible with international law and potentially grave criminal acts.

Guterres reportedly called on the TRNC side to "respect" the mandate of the peacekeepers and "immediately" withdraw its personnel and equipment from the neutral zone.

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE?

In order to prevent the start of the Pile-Yiğitler Road Project, UN Peacekeeping troops placed concrete barriers in the area designated for the project in the morning.

UN peacekeepers deployed their vehicles inside TRNC territory to prevent Turkish officials and construction vehicles from moving forward.

TRNC security forces then used bulldozers to remove the UN vehicles from the area.

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stated that the Pile-Yiğitler Road Project launched with purely humanitarian intentions, without any ulterior motives. Ertuğruloğlu said, "There is no question of stepping back from the Pile-Yiğitler Road Project. This effort is purely humanitarian and does not contain any hidden agenda. We are facing a conspiracy and the UN should not hinder us. We will build this road; our determination is unwavering."