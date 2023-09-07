Mountain Agri in Turkey welcomes climbers from all around the world

Yayınlanma: 07.09.2023 - 11:14

Güncelleme: 07.09.2023 - 11:14

Covered with glaciers in every season of the year, Mt. Agri attracts mountaineers from various countries around the world.

Located in the Dogubayazit district of Agri province, Mt. Agri, or Mt. Ararat in English, with an altitude of 5,137 meters (16,854 feet), is the highest point in Turkey. It ranks among the most sought-after peaks for climbers worldwide.

Foreign mountaineers, especially those hailing from the European continent, as well as local enthusiasts from different regions of Turkey, gather in Dogubayazit to embark on their mountaineering expeditions, commencing their journey from the village of Cevirme.

Equipped with ample supplies carried personally and additional items transported by horses, climbers embark on a journey that takes them through rugged terrain, under experienced guides. Their arduous trek leads them to the first campsite situated at an elevation of 3,200 meters (10,498 feet) after several hours of travel.

To acclimatize to the high altitude and prepare for the ascent, climbers spend the night in tents at this campsite. On the second day, they resume their ascent, navigating steep and challenging terrain, and eventually reaching another campsite located at an altitude of 4,200 meters (13,779 ft).

Despite harsh nighttime conditions marked by biting cold and gusty winds, mountaineers, clad in winter attire and sturdy boots, continue with their pursuit of the summit. By the morning of the third day, they triumphantly reach the summit, traversing glaciers that adorn Mt. Agri.

Following a well-deserved rest at the summit, climbers descend to their second campsite.



Upon reaching the first campsite, mountaineers trek through the night to reach the village of Cevirme. From there, minibuses transport them to hotels in the district center, concluding their challenging four-day summit expedition.

The climbers who conquer Mt. Agri not only achieve a personal triumph but also contribute significantly to the city's visibility and the economic well-being of the province and the country as a whole.

Speaking to Anadolu, Yildirim Secmen, who guides mountaineers, underlined the popularity of the mountain across the world.

The proximity of this place to Europe increases its popularity, Secmen said, adding: “Access here is very easy, and logistics are excellent. That's why thousands of climbers come here annually to summit or engage in activities.”

“Climbers who come here are welcomed in the best way in the camping areas. Meals, breakfast, and refreshments are provided. We make every effort to ensure they can climb the summit comfortably."

Thomas Walker, who came from Belgium, expressed his excitement about climbing Mt. Agri.

Describing the mountain as “very majestic,” Walker said he came to Mt. Agri on his cousin's recommendation.