Netanyahu invites Biden to visit Israel in show of solidarity

Yayınlanma: 16.10.2023 - 11:38

Güncelleme: 16.10.2023 - 11:38

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Israel in a show of solidarity amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Israeli Channel 12 reported Sunday that the White House and Netanyahu’s office discussed the details of the visit.

Netanyahu and Biden have held five phone calls since the Palestinian Hamas group launched an attack against Israeli territories on Oct. 7.

Israeli forces launched a sustained military campaign in the Gaza Strip last weekend in response to the military offensive by Hamas.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 750 children were among the dead. The number of wounded has risen to 9,600, it said.