No alternative to Black Sea Grain Initiative, asserts Turkish official

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 10:19

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 10:19

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser, Akif Cagatay Kilic, underscored the irreplaceable nature of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Emphasizing the critical importance of revitalizing the Black Sea grain deal, Kilic stated, "This remains our foremost priority. Consequently, we are not currently contemplating any alternative paths. We harbor doubts regarding the viability of this agreement without Russia."

Kilic conveyed that Türkiye is diligently pursuing the reinstatement of the grain corridor, during an interview with the Turkish news channel NTV.

On July 17, Russia temporarily suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, an arrangement mediated by Turkey and the United Nations to recommence grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted after the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed discontent that the Western nations have not fulfilled their obligations concerning Russia's own grain exports. The nation contends that limitations on payments, logistics, and insurance have impeded its export operations.

Ankara has been fervently engaged in efforts to reinstate the agreement of July 2022, while also urging Kyiv and Moscow to pursue resolution through negotiations to terminate the conflict.

Turkey is fostering a conducive atmosphere of trust, conducive for both parties to engage in dialogue, Kilic asserted.

Regarding the upcoming meeting between Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kilic disclosed that the date remains pending.

"Our primary focus is to expedite a face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Putin," Kilic further elaborated.