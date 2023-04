North Korea launches newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile: State media

Yayınlanma: 14.04.2023 - 13:50

Güncelleme: 14.04.2023 - 13:50

North Korea launched a new solid-fueled Hwasong-18 Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA reported Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the latest launch, according to KCNA.

KCNA said the Hwasong-18 will defend North Korea, ''suppress invasions, and protect the safety of the nation.''