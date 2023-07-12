Poll: AKP regains Istanbul by a small margin

Yayınlanma: 12.07.2023 - 15:08

Güncelleme: 12.07.2023 - 15:10

ASAL Research and Consultancy Company asked citizens in Istanbul, "Which party would you vote for if there was an Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality election this Sunday?"

According to the research, 40.6 percent of the respondents showed their willingness to vote for the AKP, while 38.7 supported the CHP.

On the other hand, the votes of HDP, which participated in the last election under the name of Green Left Party, remained at 5.4 percent while MHP's votes were 4.5 percent and İYİ Party's were 4.3 percent.

The local elections are set to be held on March, 31st, 2024.

The vote percentages are as follows after the swing voters are distributed:

Justice and Development Party (AKP): %40.6

Republican Peoples Party (CHP): %38.7

Peoples Democratic Party/Green Left Party (HDP/YSP): %5.4

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP): %4.5

Good Party (İP): %4.3

Victory Party (ZP): %1.5

New Welfare Party (YRP): %1.2

Workers Party of Turkey (TİP): %1.0

Other: %2.8