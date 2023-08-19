'Porn' scandal in the Catholic church

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 11:45

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 11:45

Allegedly, both staff and clergy within Catholic churches in Germany engaged in a collective endeavor to access explicit websites. In a span of one month, around 15 personnel from the Archdiocese of Cologne reportedly made nearly 1,000 attempts to view restricted material on computers supplied by the church.

NOTABLE CLERIC INVOLVEMENT...

As per a report from the German publication Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, a series of security tests were conducted on the church's systems over a month between May and June of the preceding year. The findings indicated that a significant portion of the suspicious activity centered around explicit content.

Although the tests were not specially designed to probe staff or clergy behavior, they unveiled that certain clergy members, including a notable figure, may have transgressed essential work protocols.

TECHNICALLY NOT A "CRIME"

The matter has purportedly been transmitted to the diocesan administration. In a statement, the Archdiocese acknowledged being "cognizant of the complexity surrounding the issue" while asserting that "from a technical standpoint, no breach has occurred."

Within the context of the Catholic faith, pornography is accepted as morally objectionable and a serious transgression.