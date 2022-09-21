Putin declares partial military mobilization in Russia
Russian president announces decision in televised address to nation.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia.
"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff to declare partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," he said in a televised address to the nation.
Putin added that he had already signed the relevant decree. Mobilization activities have started on Wednesday.
According to the decree published on the Kremlin website, the Russian citizens from 18 and 50 fall under military mobilization, they will be paid as the military personnel serving under contract.
The contracts of the professional military personnel will be automatically extended till the end of the mobilization.
People working at the enterprises producing weapons are free from conscription.
