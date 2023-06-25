Qatar delivers last batch of mobile homes for quake victims in Turkey

Yayınlanma: 25.06.2023 - 18:05

Qatar said it had shipped the last batch of mobile homes prepared for the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria.

In a statement, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) said the mobile homes had arrived in Hatay in southern Turkey on Saturday.

“Over the course of three months following the earthquake, QFFD delivered 10,000 fully furnished, insulated shelters to over 15 different cities and towns across southeast Turkey,” QFFD said.

QFFD “continues to improve the livelihood of vulnerable communities worldwide by providing the necessary aid to save lives, give hope, and promote peace and justice through sustainable and inclusive development,” it added.

Following the earthquake disaster, Qatar has pledged 10,000 mobile homes for the victims. The first batch of 306 fully equipped homes arrived in Turkey on Feb. 12.

On June 13, the Qatar Red Crescent Society launched a donation campaign for establishing the Hayat Sehir city in Istanbul, to house orphans affected by the earthquakes.

More than 50,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on Feb. 6.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes that were centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck in less than 10 hours.