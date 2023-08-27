Racially motivated shooting claims four lives in Jacksonville, Florida

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 10:13

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 10:13

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters held a press conference and stated, "This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people." The identity of the suspect, described as a white male wearing a tactical vest, has not been disclosed. The victims, two men and a woman, were all Black individuals.

According to Sheriff Waters, the gunman acted alone. Prior to the shooting, he had authored multiple "manifestos" aimed at the media, his parents, and law enforcement, detailing his deep-seated animosity towards Black people. The shooter was armed with a Glock handgun and an "AR-15 style" rifle adorned with swastikas, a symbol associated with hate and intolerance.

Sheriff Waters expressed the additional heartbreak caused by the hate that fueled the shooter's violent spree. The assailant was seen at Edward Waters University, a historically Black college, where he equipped himself with a vest and mask before targeting the local branch of Dollar General, a widely recognized discount store chain.

Special Agent in Charge of the Jacksonville FBI office, Sherri Onks, revealed that federal authorities have initiated a civil rights investigation and are treating the incident as a hate crime. Onks emphasized that the FBI prioritizes hate crime cases due to their impact on both individual victims and entire communities.

The incident prompted immediate attention from President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who were briefed on the situation. Sadly, mass shootings have become distressingly frequent in the United States, with over 469 reported in 2023 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This tragic event in Jacksonville evokes memories of last year's shooting in Buffalo, where a white supremacist killed ten Black people. It also coincides with the fifth anniversary of a similar incident in Jacksonville, where a gunman targeted a video game tournament, resulting in two fatalities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the shooting and labeled the shooter's actions as cowardly. Governor DeSantis highlighted that the shooter's manifesto revealed racial motives, making it entirely unacceptable.