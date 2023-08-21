Russia: Nuclear weapons only response to external threats

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 11:06

2023-08-21

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that Russia's possession of nuclear weapons serves as a safeguard against security threats.

Lavrov stated, "Currently, possessing nuclear weapons is the sole viable response to significant external national security threats. Recent events in and around Ukraine have validated our concerns." The interview with Lavrov was featured in The International Affairs magazine, available on the Foreign Ministry's website.

Lavrov highlighted that Moscow's nuclear deterrence strategy maintains a strictly defensive stance, aimed at safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and preventing aggression against Russia and its allies.

In the context of escalating tensions, Lavrov expressed concerns over the potential for direct armed conflict between nuclear powers, warning that "this trajectory of events can and must be averted."

Underscoring Russia's commitment to the notion that a nuclear war is "unacceptable," Lavrov stated that such conflicts yield no winners and should never be pursued.

Lavrov accused Western powers of seeking to eliminate a "significant geopolitical competitor," alleging that Washington and Brussels have initiated a "hybrid war" against Russia.

Among Ukraine's primary supporters, the US, EU, and NATO nations provide substantial military aid in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Lavrov claimed that Ukraine has received over $160 billion in foreign aid during the first year of the "special military operation," with $75 billion allocated for military purposes.

Noting Ukraine's reliance on Western financial assistance and arms supplies, Lavrov predicted a challenging future for the Kyiv authorities and their backers.

Lavrov affirmed Russia's commitment to defending its people and crucial interests, advocating for opponents to recognize the futility of confrontation and encouraging a pursuit of balance through political and diplomatic channels.

In response to inquiries regarding the conclusion of the Ukraine conflict that began in February 2022, Lavrov criticized Ukraine's position as being influenced by the United States, suggesting that the US intends to prolong the conflict and weaken Russia's military, economic, and political standing.

Regarding recent peace discussions in Jeddah and Copenhagen, Lavrov expressed skepticism about Western intentions to engage in meaningful negotiations with Russia.

Transitioning to Russia's relations with Africa, Lavrov mentioned the second Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg in July. He highlighted the summit as a testament to Moscow's steadfast commitment to expanding cooperation and partnership with African nations.