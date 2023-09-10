Russia says it thwarted Ukraine's attempted drone attack on Crimea

Yayınlanma: 10.09.2023 - 17:37

Güncelleme: 10.09.2023 - 17:37

Russia on Saturday said it thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to attack Crimea using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

“Kyiv had made an attempt to target facilities on Russian territories with UAVs at approximately 19:30 p.m. local time,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

The drone was successfully destroyed by Russian air defense systems within the airspace of Crimea, it added.

The Crimean Peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.