Russia says it thwarted Ukraine's attempted drone attack on Crimea
Drone destroyed by Russian air defense systems within Crimea’s airspace, says Russian Defense Ministry
Russia on Saturday said it thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to attack Crimea using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
“Kyiv had made an attempt to target facilities on Russian territories with UAVs at approximately 19:30 p.m. local time,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a written statement.
The drone was successfully destroyed by Russian air defense systems within the airspace of Crimea, it added.
The Crimean Peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Player Alanı
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Motorin ve benzine dev zam yolda! Rekor oran...
- İlk uygulama ile başladılar
- CHP'de dört isim netleşti
- Fenerbahçe'ye 'Atatürk Stadyumu' engeli
- 'Külliye'ye tabela asacağız...'
- 15 Temmuz Köprüsü 'Fas' renklerine büründü
- Kılıçdaroğlu Ankara adayını açıkladı!
- MSB'den 'Sezgin Tanrıkulu' açıklaması!
- ‘Ayhan Bora Kaplan’ operasyonu genişledi!
- Boğazını bıçakla kesip 'canlı yayın' yaptı!