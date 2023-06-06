Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of destroying Kakhovka dam

Yayınlanma: 06.06.2023 - 10:31

Güncelleme: 06.06.2023 - 10:31

Explosions at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant near Kherson, southern Ukraine unleashed floodwaters on Tuesday, as both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of destroying the dam.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter said the destruction of the dam "confirms for the whole world that they (Russian forces) must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land."

"All services are working. I have convened the National Security and Defense Council," he said.

Separately, head of the Russia-controlled city of Nova Kakhovka, located on the east bank of the Dnieper River, said on Telegram that overnight strikes by Ukraine's armed forces led to the destruction of valves, and thus uncontrolled release of the water downstream.