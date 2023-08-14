Russian Su-30 crash: crew dead

Defense Ministry says plane was on training flight in Kaliningrad region

AA
Yayınlanma: 14.08.2023 - 10:40
Russian Su-30 crash: crew dead
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the western Kaliningrad region, killing the entire crew, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry did not specify how many people were on board. It said the accident happened during a training flight, adding the plane was unarmed.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction.


Russia Fighter jet Su-30

