Serbia releases 3 arrested Kosovar policemen

Yayınlanma: 27.06.2023 - 12:13

Güncelleme: 27.06.2023 - 12:13

A Serbian court on Monday ordered the release of three Kosovar policemen who were arrested along the border between Serbia and Kosovo earlier this month.

The Higher Court in Kraljevo city said that the three were charged with illegal “possession of weapons and explosive devices,” and that they will be allowed to remain free pending trial.

The police officers later returned to their country through the Merdare border gate between Serbia and Kosovo.

Confirming the release, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said: “Even though we are joyous that they get to return to their families, this abduction consists of a serious human rights violation and must be reprimanded.”?

Earlier, Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic informed him that the Serbian authorities will soon release the Kosovar policemen.

“We highly appreciate the step of President Aleksandar Vucic,'' Orban said on Twitter.

On June 14, Serbia detained three Kosovo police officers, saying they were "planning an action in Serbia," but Kosovo claimed that its officers had been kidnapped.

Police in Kosovo also detained about 10 ethnic Serbs for different reasons, and Serbia demanded that these people be released as soon as possible.

Most UN member states – including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye – recognized Kosovo as a country separate from its neighbor when Pristina declared its independence 15 years ago, but Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.?