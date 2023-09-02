South Korea warns of taking Japan to UN over nuclear waste

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:44

The warning came after Seoul called for a discussion on the potential impacts on the marine environment, which Japan chose to ignore, as reported by Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon was quoted by the agency as saying, "The government is reviewing details and strategies regarding the possible discussions. We will strongly file a complaint with the IMO (International Maritime Organization) or seek other international dispute settlement tools if Japan carries out the release in a different way from its earlier promises."

While an IMO meeting is expected to be held in London next month, it remains unconfirmed whether this issue will be discussed at the forum.

The IMO is the UN specialized agency responsible for maritime safety and security and the protection of the marine environment.

Japan initiated the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant last week, sparking a strong reaction from Beijing. In South Korea, opposition parties have held rallies against the move.

On Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida publicly consumed local seafood and urged people to support the fisheries sector.

This campaign to boost the fisheries sector in Tokyo coincided with China imposing a blanket ban on imports of aquatic products from Japan.

Earlier in the week, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo shared a seafood meal during their weekly lunch meeting, seemingly as an effort to promote seafood safety as concerns over aquatic product consumption due to health fears have risen.