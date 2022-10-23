Tens of thousands rally in Berlin in support of anti-government protests in Iran

23 Ekim 2022 Pazar, 17:17

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Germany's capital on Saturday to show solidarity with the anti-government protesters in Iran.

Nearly 80,000 people gathered around the historical Victory Column in Berlin, chanting slogans against the Iranian government and calling for a regime change in the country.

Protesters held Iranian flags and signs bearing the messages "Free Iran," "No to dictatorship," "Women, Life, Freedom," and "Down with Theocracy."

The rally was organized by the Woman-Life-Freedom Kollektiv and supported by opposition groups and Iranian diaspora organizations from various European countries.

Iran has found itself in the midst of mass protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

Amini died on Sept. 16 under mysterious circumstances after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's Islamic dress code.

Iranian officials have attempted to cast the young woman's death as the result of a heart attack she suffered while in custody, but that explanation has fallen flat with protesters and her family saying she was brutally beaten to death.